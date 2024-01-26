Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless in the Snow on Japanese Vacation

The 'Thor' star shared new photos from his latest vacation

Chris Hemsworth is in the land of the ice and snow!

The Thor: Ragnarok actor, 40, shared a steamy shirtless photo from his recent vacation on Thursday. “Loving Japan ❤️,” was the short and sweet caption to his Instagram carousel documenting his family’s travels.

In the photo, Hemsworth stood outdoors with snow up to his calves, wearing only black bottoms and a dark red beanie cap. As he gazed into the distance, he sipped from a mug.

Throughout the collection of family photographs, the Australian-born actor posed with his wife Elsa Pataky, with whom he tied the knot in 2010, and their three children — daughter India Rose, 11, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9.

His pictures showed the group traveling through the airport and the kids playing in the snow.

Pataky, 47, also shared some of her favorite moments from the trip.

“Last week of our summer holidays!! Japan is always fun 💜,” the Fast & Furious 6 actress captioned her post.

Her roundup of images included the gang eating large amounts of cotton candy, Hemsworth enjoying a cold beer, and the kids watching oysters being shucked — there was even a smiling local that made for a funny photobombing moment with the couple.

Hemsworth and his crew seemingly love to spend their free time in cooler temperatures.

In September, the Marvel actor shared content from a daddy-daughter trip to Iceland with India.

"A little Icelandic adventure with my girl ❤️ 🧊," he captioned a photo gallery of the two posing together, dressed for the elements.

In the photos, the duo climbed glaciers, walked across geological formations and stood on a black sand beach as they took in all the area had to offer.

Hemsworth previously told PEOPLE that his goal as a father is to teach their kids to "have a great appreciation for everything."

"As a kid, we had very little money, and my parents saved up all year to just pay for a two-week camping vacation," he said in 2017. "Financially, we're in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don't come easy. You have to work for it, and you can't take it for granted."

More recently, Hemsworth and Pataky shared photos from a ski trip that included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the start of the year. They were also joined on the slopes by their three children.

“New Years at the snow with my love ones. Happy New Year to all of you,” Pataky captioned the carousel in English and Spanish.

