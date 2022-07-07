Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are still going strong after over a decade of marriage.

The pair first met in 2010, and within months, they were husband and wife. Their fast engagement and nuptials came as a surprise to fans, but their relationship has withstood the test of time. Hemsworth and Pataky, a Spanish actress, went on to welcome three children. They're parents to daughter India, who was born in 2012, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014.

Ahead of the couple's 10-year anniversary in 2020, Pataky opened up to Australian magazine body+soul about their marriage, saying that she and Hemsworth have "ups and downs" like any other relationship.

"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," she shared. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."

While the pair keeps much of their personal lives off social media, they have given fans a few glimpses into their sweet home life. They even brought their twin sons to the 2022 premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.

From their initial introduction to their low-key wedding, here's a complete look at Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's relationship timeline.

2010: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky meet

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend &quot;ARCADE Boutique Presents The Autumn Party&quot; at The London Hotel on September 29, 2010 in West Hollywood, California
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend "ARCADE Boutique Presents The Autumn Party" at The London Hotel on September 29, 2010 in West Hollywood, California

John Shearer/WireImage

Hemsworth and Pataky were introduced in 2010 via the actor's talent agent. By September of that year, they were officially a couple, making their red carpet debut at the Opening Gala for the Resnick Pavilion at the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

The Huntsman: Winter's War star later recalled the couple's initial introduction during an interview with Elle.

"There was no light bulb moment," Hemsworth said. "From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with."

December 2010: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky get married

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures &amp;amp; Marvel Entertainment's &quot;Captain America: The First Avenger&quot; held at the El Capitan Theatre
Actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures & Marvel Entertainment's "Captain America: The First Avenger" held at the El Capitan Theatre

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Just three months after making their relationship official, Hemsworth and the Fast & Furious star tied the knot. They married over Christmas weekend in Australia, where the actor grew up.

PEOPLE confirmed the news shortly after the couple exchanged vows, but details on their nuptials were scarce.

January 2012: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky announce they're expecting their first child

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attends &quot;Marvel Avengers Assemble&quot; - European premiere at Vue Westfield on April 19, 2012 in London, England
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attends "Marvel Avengers Assemble" - European premiere at Vue Westfield on April 19, 2012 in London, England

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

A little over a year after they tied the knot, Hemsworth's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Thor actor and Pataky were expecting their first child together.

"Chris and I are ecstatic, very happy and excited," Pataky told Hola! magazine at the time.

The mom-to-be added that the couple was keeping the sex of the baby a surprise. "Since it's our first child, we don't care if it's a boy or girl; our only wish is that it's healthy," she said.

May 11, 2012: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky welcome their first baby

Pataky gave birth to a baby girl on May 11, 2012, and the couple named her India Rose. "She's the best!" Hemsworth told PEOPLE. "She makes it harder and harder to leave to go to work. I enjoy being at home a lot more than I ever have."

January 2014: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky announce they're expecting again

Actors Elsa Pataky (L) and Chris Hemsworth attends the Oscars held at Hollywood &amp;amp; Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Actors Elsa Pataky (L) and Chris Hemsworth attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty

A year and a half after they welcomed India Rose, Hemsworth and Pataky announced they were pregnant for a second time — this time with twins! A rep for the actor confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE at the time.

"It's incredibly exciting," Hemsworth told reporters during the 86th annual Academy Award nominations.

March 18, 2014: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth welcome twin baby boys

Pataky gave birth to twins in Los Angeles on March 18, 2014, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Days after her sons were born, Pataky revealed their names in an Instagram post.

"You are home! Tristan and Sasha came to this world on [Tuesday] March 18 just after [the] full moon. Complete happiness," she wrote.

The actress also gave a glimpse into life with her baby boys on her official blog for the Spanish version of Glamour, where she shared photos of the twins' nursery.

December 2014: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky find his Sexiest Man Alive status "pretty funny"

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky arrives at the Marvel's &quot;Avengers: Age Of Ultron&quot; - Los Angeles Premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky arrives at the Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" - Los Angeles Premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hemsworth added a new accolade to his résumé when he was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2014, an honor he and Pataky found "pretty funny" at first.

"I think you've bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I can just say to her, 'Now remember, this is what the people think, so I don't need to do the dishes anymore, I don't need to change nappies. I'm above that. I've made it now.' "

2015: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky move to Australia

After raising their three children in the United States, Hemsworth and Pataky decided to move their family from L.A. to Australia, settling down in Byron Bay, a coastal town in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales.

The 12 Strong star opened up about the decision to move to his native land in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, admitting that work was starting to take control of his life and that he sought a different lifestyle.

"When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you have and every billboard you're seeing has to do with a movie or the industry, you lose perspective," he told the newspaper.

Hemsworth said that moving to Byron Bay afforded him some anonymity, which he was desperately seeking.

"There's not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that's hugely refreshing," he said. "It's great for my kids and my wife."

February 2015: Chris Hemsworth thanks Elsa Pataky when he's honored by G'Day USA

Actors Elsa Pataky (L) and Chris Hemsworth attend the 2015 G'Day USA GALA featuring the AACTA International Awards presented by QANTAS at Hollywood Palladium on January 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Actors Elsa Pataky (L) and Chris Hemsworth attend the 2015 G'Day USA GALA featuring the AACTA International Awards presented by QANTAS at Hollywood Palladium on January 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hemsworth was one of three honorees at the 2015 G'Day USA AAA Arts Gala. In his acceptance speech, he sang his wife's praises, saying, "The best thing I've got from coming to L.A. was meeting my wife, who is actually from Spain and who was lured here by Hollywood, and whom I love very much."

He went on to say, "And that is the greatest thing over the last few years. So, thank you, everyone, but especially thank you to my wife."

March 2016: Chris Hemsworth reveals that marrying Elsa Pataky "just felt right"

Actress Elsa Pataky (L) and husband actor Chris Hemsworth attend the premiere of Warner Bros. &quot;Vacation&quot; at the Regency Village Theatre on July 27, 2015 in Westwood, California
Actress Elsa Pataky (L) and husband actor Chris Hemsworth attend the premiere of Warner Bros. "Vacation" at the Regency Village Theatre on July 27, 2015 in Westwood, California

David Livingston/Getty

Hemsworth opened up about his and Pataky's spontaneous decision to marry during a March 2016 appearance on Good Morning Britain. He made it clear that he had no regrets about their speedy union and said that the last five-plus years of marriage to Pataky had been great.

"It did happen quick and it just felt right; it made sense," he said on the British morning show. "There was no great plan to any of it, to be honest. We were on holiday and we said, 'Why don't we get married too?' There probably should have been some planning, but it all worked out."

October 2016: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky shut down rumors that their relationship is on the rocks

After an Australian tabloid claimed the couple's marriage was in trouble in October 2016, Hemsworth took to Instagram to clear the air.

"Looking for a new wife according to @womensdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey, you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup," he wrote.

Pataky also chimed in to confirm that all was well between the couple. "Ahora y siempre! Always and forever!!" she wrote.

March 2017: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth open up about raising their children in the spotlight 

Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky/Instagram Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and their three children

The ever-private actress and her family graced the cover of HOLA! USA in March 2017. In the accompanying interview, she revealed the way she approaches raising kids in the spotlight.

"Above all, I try to teach my children to respect each other — to share — since they are lucky to have it all and are very privileged," she said. "I want them to value it and be generous with people who don't have that luck."

October 2017: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky admit their marriage has had its challenges 

In a 2017 interview with GQ, the Men in Black: International star shared that balancing his thriving career and marriage to Pataky has been difficult. "My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn't really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love," he told the outlet.

He also discussed the sacrifices Pataky made. After she told HOLA! USA months before about her decision to give up her acting career to focus on her kids, Hemsworth told GQ, "In terms of work, she's certainly given up more than I have."

The actor went on, "She'd like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and, of course, I want that too."

May 2018: Elsa Pataky talks about how she and Chris Hemsworth are "growing together" 

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of Marvel's 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of Marvel's 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California

Mark Davis/Getty

Almost a decade into their marriage, Pataky gave a candid and vulnerable interview to Vogue Australia. The Strong author reflected on standing by Hemsworth's side through all his success and what it did to their marriage.

"Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing — we grew together," she told the magazine. "There is a lot of love between us, and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."

December 2020: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrate 10 years together

On their 10-year wedding anniversary, Hemsworth and Pataky reflected on the decade behind them on social media. Hemsworth, for his part, posted a series of pictures of the two of them with and without their kids and wrote in an Instagram caption, "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!"

May 2021: Chris Hemsworth praises Elsa Pataky and other moms around the world

In celebration of Mother's Day 2021, Hemsworth shared a series of photos that captured Pataky as a mother. The first photo in the bunch showed her with all three children as she smiled at the camera.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid-carrying, bar-raising, husband-putting-up-with-ing women out there!! We salute you," he captioned the Instagram post.

December 2021: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky spend Christmas in the snow with their kids

During the 2021 holiday season, Hemsworth gave fans a glimpse into how his family was spending Christmas. He posted a video to Instagram from their snowy European vacation, including a hilarious and adorable clip of him pushing Pataky into the snow.

February 2022: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrate Valentine's Day

Hemsworth and Pataky celebrated Valentine's Day in 2022 with sweet Instagram posts for one another. The Thor star made a cheeky post for his wife, sharing a photo of her kissing someone else: a kangaroo.

"Happy Valentine's, babe, I wish the two of you many more happy moments like this," he captioned the Instagram post.

Pataky shared a sweet post of her own, which included two photos of herself and her husband.

She wrote, "Always and forever!! @chrishemsworth, happy Valentine's Day!"

June 27, 2022: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky make a rare red carpet appearance with their sons

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

The couple attended the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder with their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.

The Thor actor also revealed that two of his three children made cameos in the film. "It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," Hemsworth told reporter Kevin McCarthy, noting that his daughter India "plays the character of Love" and his son plays a young version of Thor.

"It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had," he added. "They loved it, they had a great time."

