Chris Hemsworth confirms Extraction 3 is in the works at Netflix

Extraction 2 may have only just hit the small screen, but Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that Netflix are already planning the next instalment.

Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave were attending the streaming service's TUDUM: A Global Fan Event for the action film, and announced to a live audience that the franchise would be getting a third film (via Variety).

The Extraction films focus on black ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) as he takes up extraordinarily dangerous missions. The first film saw the hero double-crossed as he attempts to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord, whilst the sequel sees the agent make a 'surprise' return after being presumed dead in order to save a Georgian gangster’s family.

Extraction 2 features some epic action scenes, one over 2o minutes which has been suggested to have been filmed in 'one shot'. Digital Spy's review calls it: "As immersive as a videogame, as brutal as a John Wick instalment, the action is what makes Extraction 2 worth your time."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth, who shot to fame for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discovered last year that he is at a higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, with many quoting that he would "take some time off" from acting.

Following his health discovery, which occurred during the filming for television series Limitless, the actor recently clarified the reports about his future career, explaining that two separate stories were conflated.

"It was interesting, because those two headlines got coupled together, that I was taking time off because of the genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's," he began. "That experience and that show [Limitless] made me go: 'Oh wow, none of us are invincible.'

"It kind of slams you into the moment. You start asking bigger questions, and you think: 'I need to slow down and just experience this moment now and not have the years race by.' It was a positive in that sense, but it got a little overdramatized, like I was potentially retiring because of this thing. Which just isn't the case."

Extraction and Extraction 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

