Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Isla Fisher, More Send Well Wishes to Jeremy Renner After Snowplow Accident

Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); Isla Fisher attends a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)

Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty

Jeremy Renner gave fans and friends some relief on Tuesday after he posted to Instagram for the first time following a snowplow accident that sent him to the hospital on Sunday.

Renner, 51, suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after the New Year's Day incident on his property in Reno, Nevada. Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference that the actor was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before.

On Tuesday, the Hawkeye actor thanked everyone for their support, writing on Instagram: "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Speaks Out for First Time Since Accident, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed

His Instagram post was flooded by well-wishers relieved to hear from Renner; among them were model Heidi Klum, musician Questlove, actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens and late-show host Jimmy Fallon, among others.

"Speedy recovery," Klum wrote, while Hudgens said: "Sending so much love n healing!" Questlove wished Renner "healing & energy," and Fallon reassured the actor: "Lotsa love out there for you bud."

Other famous friends and former costars offered their support in the comments section as well. "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" wrote Marvel alum Chris Hemsworth.

Renner's Tag costar Isla Fisher said, "Phew! I'm so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you ❤️❤️❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DJ and music producer Steve Aoki called Renner a "superhero," adding: "U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!"

"Sending prayers brah 🙌🙏💫," Orlando Bloom wrote.

Story continues

The Avengers costar Chris Evans also wished Renner a speedy recovery, writing: "Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️."

TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)

Venturelli/Getty

During Tuesday's press conference, Balaam released more details on what he called a "tragic accident."

Balaam said Renner was helping a family member get a stuck vehicle out of an estimated 3 feet of snow. According to Balaam, Renner was able to tow his vehicle out of the snow using his PistenBully — a large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' by 14,300-Lb. Snowplow in 'Tragic Accident,' Says Sheriff

Once his car was unstuck, Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member, which is when the large snow-removal equipment started to roll on its own, Balaam said.

Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat, but at that point, he was "run over by the PistenBully," Balaam said.

"The investigation is ongoing, however, we do not suspect any foul play. I'll repeat that: We do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident," Balaam said.

A spokesperson for PistenBully did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.