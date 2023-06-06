Chris Hemsworth brands Scorsese MCU criticisms ‘depressing’ after Anthony Hopkins speaks out on franchise

Chris Hemsworth brands Martin Scorsese MCU criticisms ‘depressing’ (Georges Antoni)

Chris Hemsworth has defended the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the comic-book franchise faced criticism from filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

The Australian actor has played Thor since 2011 and has starred in eight Marvel movies over the past decade.

Previously, Oscar-winning director Scorsese said the blockbusters were negatively impacting cinema while Tarantino said that Marvel is incapable of generating movie stars.

The Kill Bill director said on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast last November: “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters.

“But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Reflecting on Tarantino and Scorsese’s comments, Hemsworth told British GQ: “That’s super depressing when I hear that. There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

“I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know.

“I don’t love when we start scrutinizing each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is… I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them.

“But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we’re trying.”

The Ghostbusters actor also shared his honest thoughts about his most recent Marvel film, Thor: Love & Thunder.

The star reprised the role in Taika Waititi’s 2022 feature and has now revealed that his kids did not love the film, stating and “critiqued” it for having “too much humour” and weak effects.

“I cringe and laugh equally at it,” he said. “I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly.”

Hemsworth’s comments come as his former Thor co-star Anthony Hopkins spoke disparagingly about his experience within the MCU, claiming it “swallowed” Hollywood as a whole.

The 85-year-old, who played Odin in 2011’s Thor, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, told The New Yorker: “They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me.

“Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it.”

