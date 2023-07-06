Chris Hayes Taunts 'Desperate And Thirsty' Ron DeSantis Over 'Weird' New Approach

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is getting increasingly desperate as his presidential ambitions fade.

DeSantis, once running neck-and-neck with Donald Trump, is now far behind the former president in the most recent polls.

Hayes ticked off some reasons for DeSantis’ struggles, including his utter “lack of charisma.”

The biggest reason, Hayes said, is that DeSantis is running a “weird, alienating hard-right campaign” aimed at people in the “darkest, most antisocial corners of the internet where cruelty is a virtue.”

“But I think even those folks, and the people he is trying to appeal to, will find his campaign’s latest video to be as desperate and thirsty as the rest of us do,” Hayes said.

Hayes played clips from a bizarre and homophobic ad celebrating DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ agenda. The spot was so extreme it was panned even by a number of Republicans.

“Everything about it is just so strange and so entirely alienating,” Hayes said, adding that it was made by “uber-online Twitter nerds... who cannot or will not understand how to act and interact with other people like a normal person.”

He then hit the ad with an especially damning comparison.

“My strong instinct is that even to the base this comes across like Jeb’s infamous ‘please clap’ moment,” he said. “Like, ‘look at how edgy we are.’”

See the full segment below: