Chris Hayes Nails What Really Sucks About House GOP

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday mocked House Republicans’ ongoing struggle to replace ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker.

“Nice work Jim!” the “All In” anchor joked as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) lost a second floor vote on his speakership bit. A third vote is expected on Thursday.

“At this point, it really does feel like they are a malfunctioning Roomba vacuum cleaner, hopelessly stuck in the corner, ramming into the wall over and over again, its sensors gone haywire,” joked Hayes.

“The current path is clearly not working” and the Donald Trump-endorsed Jordan is hardly a unifying figure, he added.

