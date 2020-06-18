Chris Hayes Goes To Town On ‘Morally Odious’ John Bolton

Chris Hayes pulled absolutely no punches Wednesday with his scathing critique of former national security adviser John Bolton and his upcoming tell-all book about his time working in the Trump White House.

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” described Bolton as a “morally odious” individual, slamming him for failing to speak up about the incidents he documents in his forthcoming tome — such as President Donald Trump reportedly asking Chinese President Xi to help him win reelection — at the time they happened.

Instead, Hayes charged, Bolton “is attempting to literally cash in on betrayal of his country” with the book, titled “The Room Where It Happened,” for which he received a reported $2 million payout.

“He’s never been held accountable for all the terrible things he’s done in his long public career, and there are many,” said Hayes. “He is a completely morally odious individual you would not want in your organization or anywhere around you, and yet he is of course also a Fox News contributor and at the highest levels of the Republican policy-making. “

“Because that’s the way the Republican party and the conservative movement are now,” Hayes added.

Hayes later recalled how Bolton “was one of the people that broke up the White House pandemic response unit,” had “advocated strenuously for a totally unjustified war in Iraq that killed hundreds of thousands of people” and “fought against testifying” in the Senate trial over Trump’s Ukraine misconduct.

“John Bolton could spend the rest of his life, like Lady Macbeth, trying to wash the blood off his hands and it would be there still,” said Hayes.

Check out Hayes’ monologue above.

