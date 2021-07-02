Chris Hansen: Arrest warrant issued for ‘To Catch a Predator’ host

An arrest warrant has been issued for former ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen after he failed to appear in court. (Stamford Police Department)

An arrest warrant has been issued for ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen after he failed to appear in court.

The warrant announced on Thursday was issued in Michigan and comes after authorities say Mr Hansen ignored a subpoena in relation to a police sting operation conducted in October 2020. Mr Hansen had been called to testify about the sting operation.

Mr Hansen said on Instagram late on Thursday that the issue stemmed from “miscommunication about a hearing”.

“The court matter in Shiawassee County, Michigan today resulted from a predator investigation there. Defence lawyers for accused predator Michael Lott had requested video from the investigation. There was a miscommunication about a hearing today on the issue. The matter is currently being resolved!” Mr Hansen wrote on the social media platform.

The sting in the investigation resulted in the arrest of three men who allegedly had planned to meet underage girls for sex.

Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner confirmed that a bench warrant has been issued for Mr Hansen, WEYI reported.

According to Mr Koerner, Mr Hansen was supposed to present records related to the Shiawassee County sting operation in October that the TV star was involved in.

Read More

Pro-Trump congressman gets arrest warrant for man who served Capitol riot lawsuit on his wife

Marilyn Manson to surrender to LA officials on arrest warrant for assault charges

SpaceX: Arrest warrant for YouTuber who broke into launch site in Texas