Chris Froome undergoes eight-hour surgery and remains in intensive care after horror crash

Christopher Froome of Great Britain and Team INEOS, just days before the crash. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Chris Froome underwent an eight-hour operation and will remain in intensive care for at least two more days.

Froome broke his right femur, elbow and ribs in a crash on Wednesday which ruled him out of the Tour de France.

The 34-year-old, who has won cycling’s most prestigious race on four occasions, collided with a wall having attempted to blow his nose while cycling at 54kmph.

He was taken to St Etienne University Hospital, with his wife providing updates via his Twitter account.

Team Ineos principal Sir Dave Brailsford provided an update on Froome when talking to reporters Thursday.

Chris is in surgery at the moment to repair the multiple fractures, please keep him in your thoughts. I hope to be able to share a message from him tomorrow morning - MF — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 12, 2019

“He had surgery to repair his femur, his hip, his elbow,” he said.

“He’s got broken ribs, a little bit of internal damage as well, so he’s staying in intensive care for the next couple of days and then we’ll go from there.

“He’s being very well looked after. Our doctor is with him now and Michelle is with him. We’ll keep monitoring the situation as see how it develops.”

Brailsford refused to put a timeframe on Froome’s recovery at such an early stage.

“First things first,” he said. “For now, let’s just concentrate on today and getting him through today, and then tomorrow et cetera and see how this situation develops from there.

Petr Vakoc, Thibaut Pinot, Jakob Fuglsang and Chris Froome during the 71st Criterium du Dauphine 2019. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Chris Froome rides during the third stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race on June 11 (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

“The first thing in all these situations is to get that first stabilisation, that first phase of medical surgery done really and then go into the recovery process.”

On Wednesday, Brailsford also provided further details of the crash.

"He came down a technical descent and on to a straighter piece of road with houses either side,” he told the BBC. “He signalled to (teammate) Wout (Poels) that he was going to clear his nose, he took his hand of the bar to do that and a gust of wind took his front wheel, he lost control and went straight into the wall of a house.

"We have had a look at his data, he went from 54km/h to a dead stop."

