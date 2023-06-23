Chris Froome misses out on Tour de France – and blames equipment issues for snub

Chris Froome, the four-time Tour de France winner, has not been selected to ride next month's race - Getty Images/Brenton Edwards

Chris Froome has been left out of Israel-Premier Tech’s squad for next month’s Tour de France, blaming “equipment issues”, which he said left him unable to show his form in the races he was “assigned” by the team, hinting at a certain amount of frustration behind the scenes.

Four-time champion Froome has long since given up hope of trying to win what would be a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey. A life-threatening crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné led to a long period of recovery. And Froome eventually left Ineos Grenadiers, with whom he won all seven of his grand tours, for Israel-Premier Tech in 2021.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, 10 years on from his first Tour victory in 2013, Froome had been hoping to get in breaks and compete for stage wins this year. He rode to an impressive third place on stage 12 of last year’s Tour as Tom Pidcock took a famous victory atop Alpe d’Huez.

Right up until the last week or so, Froome believed he was still on track to ride this year. But Israel-Premier Tech announced their eight-man line-up on Friday morning with no mention of the British rider. They will instead hunt stages with the likes of Simon Clarke, Dylan Teuns and Michael Woods.

We are lining up at @LeTour with a versatile team aiming for stage wins!



🎙️ "I believe that each of our eight selected riders has what it takes to be victorious in this race." - Sports Manager, Rik Verbrugghe.



Read all about our TDF lineup right here: https://t.co/8kDSwuBHVO

__… pic.twitter.com/BL3bM6UrwU — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) June 23, 2023

The non-selection is a big blow for Froome given his age and decreasing opportunities to compete at the biggest bike race in the world. It will also undoubtedly hurt his pride. The 38-year-old was signed on a lucrative five-year deal – he is estimated to earn between €5-6 million a year – with the intention of leading Israel-Premier Tech to grand tour victories.

Telegraph Sport understands Froome experienced a number of equipment issues in recent weeks which contributed to niggling injuries, including an iliotibial band syndrome (ITB) strain after the position of his saddle was changed. This after switching coaches earlier this season in an effort to find a training programme more suited to his physiology.

Froome also suffered bad luck. At the CIC-Mont Ventoux earlier this month he twice had to change bikes with mechanical issues.

He will be 39 by the time the next Tour rolls around, but Froome, whose contract runs until the end of the 2025 season, said he was not considering retirement.

In a public statement, Froome insisted that he “respected” the team’s decision but vowed to return next year.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the decision. The Tour de France holds an incredibly special place in my heart,” he told GCN in a statement. “Physically I was ready, but unfortunately I was unable to show my full ability at the races assigned to me due to equipment issues.

Story continues

“I respect the team’s decision and will take some time before refocusing on objectives later in the season and returning to the Tour de France in 2024.”

This year’s Tour starts in Bilbao, Spain, a week on Saturday.

Telegraph Sport analysis

Clock ticking on Froome’s stellar career

By John MacLeary

Old Father Time will, in the end, catch up with all of us. For some it is gradual; for others a little more violent. When Froome was involved in his life-threatening crash at the Dauphiné in 2019 many had written him off.

The long road to recovery was slow and painful, with just one standout result – third behind Pidcock and Louis Meintjes on the Alpe d’Huez stage at last year’s Tour – giving anybody outside of the Froome camp reason to believe he would return to the top of the sport he once towered over.

“The Tour is always the ultimate goal,” Froome told French website DirectVélo recently. “I’ve been improving little by little. The last six-seven weeks have been going well in training, I’ve worked well and without any problems. Things seem to be going in the right direction.

“The Tour remains the ultimate goal,” he added. “It’s the race in which I’ve had my nicest feelings, where all the best riders in the world compete in their best form. Obviously I’m not going to go to the Tour to fight for the overall, but if I can try to go for a stage win, that would be great.”

Recent results, though, would suggest he is lacking the form needed to challenge in the world’s biggest bike race: 117th at the Tour Down Under, 24th at the Tour du Rwanda, 97th at the Tour de Romandie and 40th at La Route d’Occitanie are not results to strike fear into his colleagues in the peloton. It is not, though, just his performances in the general classification that have raised red flags.

At the Tour de Romandie in April, Froome finished the 18.75km time trial a massive 3min 19sec down on the 20-year-old stage winner Juan Ayuso. Whatever “equipment issues” Froome has had, no modern bike would lead to him losing that much time over such a short distance. There was, in the end, no hiding place in the ‘race of truth’, and following the announcement of Israel-Premier Tech’s eight-man team for the Tour perhaps it is now time for Froome’s camp to deliver him a few home truths.

With a palmarès that boasts four Tours de France, two Vueltas a España and the unforgettable 2018 edition of the Giro d’Italia, for Froome, now may be the time for him to take stock.

Froome’s legacy remains intact as the greatest grand tour rider of a generation. He will not, however, return to those heights and must now decide: does he continue competing in smaller races, or is he prepared to become a domestique-deluxe? Whatever happens next, one thing is certain: the clock is ticking on Froome’s career.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.