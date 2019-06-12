Chris Froome to miss Tour de France after 'very serious accident'

Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after breaking multiple bones in a crash during the Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome, a six-time Grand Tour champion, was taken to a local hospital in following the incident prior to Wednesday's time trial in Roanne, Team Ineos announced.

The team said Froome broke his right femur and right elbow and fractured his ribs in the incident and was being airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Our primary focus now is obviously on ensuring Chris gets the very best possible care, which he will do, so he can recover as soon as possible," Team Ineos principal Dave Brailsford said in a release. “One of our big strengths on this team is coming together in difficult moments, and we will ensure we do everything possible to support Chris and his family.”

Brailsford previously told French television Froome crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed" while scouting the time trial route.

A message posted to Froome's official Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, apparently by his wife Michelle, said the cyclist was in surgery to repair "multiple fractures".

Chris is in surgery at the moment to repair the multiple fractures, please keep him in your thoughts. I hope to be able to share a message from him tomorrow morning - MF — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 12, 2019

Froome missed the Giro d'Italia to allow himself more time to prepare for the Tour de France, which he had been aiming to win for a record-tying fifth time.

The 34-year-old, who won the last of his four Tour de France titles in 2017, had been set to lead Team INEOS in the event, which begins in Brussels on July 6.