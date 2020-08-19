Team Ineos: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas dropped for Tour de France

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas have been dropped from Team Ineos’s line-up for this year’s Tour de France in a move that surely signals the end of an era of unprecedented British dominance of cycling’s most famous race.

Between them Froome and Thomas have won five of the past seven Tours – while as recently as 2018, when Thomas pipped Froome to the yellow jersey, L’Equipe’s front page showed the two men embracing with the stark headline Le Règne Sans Fin, “The reign without end”.

But their poor form at last week’s Critérium du Dauphiné has prompted Ineos team principal Sir Dave Brailsford to switch the 35-year-old Froome to the Vuelta a Espana in late October and, perhaps more surprisingly, the 34-year-old Thomas to the Giro D’Italia earlier in the same month.

In their absence, Team Ineos’ challenge at the Tour will be spearheaded by last year’s winner Egan Bernal from Colombia and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who won the 2019 Giro D’Italia. Only one British rider, Luke Rowe, is in the eight-man squad.

The news appeared to be greeted with despondency by Thomas, who had hoped to challenge for the podium again – having won the Tour in 2018 and finished second in 2019 – despite suffering in the mountains during the Dauphiné.

“It’s nice to finally have a firm plan in place and to know exactly what I’m doing and to try and get some sort of positive out of this year,” said Thomas in a video released by Team Ineos.

However Froome, who is coming back from serious injuries – including a fractured right femur, a broken hip, a fractured elbow and fractured ribs – following a horrific crash last year, appeared more sanguine.

“It is definitely a readjustment for me, moving the goalposts to the Vuelta but I am not confident that I can really fulfil the necessary job that will be needed of me at this year’s Tour de France,” said the four-time Tour winner.

“I think it’s a lot more realistic to target the Vuelta and it gives me a chance to get stuck into something that is deliverable really,” added Froome, who also won the Vuelta in 2011 and 2017, as well as the Giro d’Italia in 2018.

“People have to remember that I have come back from a horrendous crash last year where I fractured a lot of bones in my body. The recovery is complete. I don’t have any pain. I don’t have any lingering issues. But certainly that was a big knock to me and I’m still coming back to that full level of fitness.”

The decision to leave out Froome and Thomas looked on the cards after Ineos sports director Gabriel Rasch admitted last week that neither man had ridden well enough at the Dauphiné. Both were repeatedly detached from the general classification group in the mountains, while on Sunday’s final stage they trailed in more than 30 minutes behind stage winner Sepp Kuss.



Thomas had continued to insist that he had enough time to lose a couple of kilograms and find his form before the grand depart in Nice on August 29, but Brailsford has never been one for sentimentality and decided at the last minute to switch the Welshman for Carapaz, who was originally scheduled to defend his Giro title.





“I am very proud that we have several current, and I am sure future, grand tour champions in the team,” said Brailsford, who confirmed the rest of the Ineos’s line-up would be made up of Andrey Amador, Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Pavel Sivakov and Dylan Van Baarle. “Egan will once again target the yellow jersey in France and we are very excited to give last year’s Giro winner, Richard Carapaz, his debut in this year’s Tour.”



Brailsford also paid tribute to Froome, who will be racing his final grand tour with Ineos before he joins Israel Start-Up Nation next season. “Chris is a legend of our sport, a true champion who has demonstrated incredible grit and determination to come back from his crash last year,” he said. “We want to support him to compete for another Grand Tour title and the Vuelta gives him that little bit more time to continue his progress to the top level.”



“Geraint will target the Giro and take on the opportunity to double up his Tour de France win with another Grand Tour title, with the aim of being the first Welshman to win it,” he added.



Meanwhile Bernal, who is vying for favouritism for this year’s race with the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, admitted he would find it unusual not to have Froome and Thomas alongside him in France. “It is a bit strange not to have ‘G’ and Froomey at the Tour,” he said. “But with the Vuelta, who knows – maybe I can go there and just try to help Froome.”











