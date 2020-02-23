Chris Froome and Caleb Ewan in UAE Tour preview - Podcast

DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 22 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Alejandro Valverde of Spain and Movistar Team Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Bahrain McLaren Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Trophy during the 6th UAE Tour 2020 Press Conference UAETour uaetour on February 22 2020 in Dubai United Arab Emirates Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

The second WorldTour stage race of the season kicks off this weekend with the UAE Tour. The week-long event provides a world-class field with three up-hill finishes and several opportunities for the sprinters. It’s no surprise that so many sprinters have made the journey to the Middle East with Pascal Ackermann, Dylan Groenewegen, Mark Cavendish, Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria all on the start list.

In our first podcast episode from the race, we sit down with Ewan, and talk about leadership, pressure, his season so far, and how he sees the sprints going as the week progresses. The Australian is certainly a firm favourite at the race after taking a stage here last year.

Our presenters – Daniel Benson and Sophie Smith – also hear from Chris Froome, who arrives at the race having not competed since his career-threatening crash at last year’s Criterium du Dauphine in France.

Froome has spent the last eight months in recovery and rehab and admits that he’s still not over his injuries. In our recording, he opens up about his hopes for the coming weeks and his condition heading into his first race of the year.

Finally, we catch up with Froome’s team director, Matteo Tosatto.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

