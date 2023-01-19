Chris Ford, Former Boston Celtics Coach and Basketball Player, Dead at 74: 'He Made His Mark'

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
Chris Ford, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Vancouver Grizzlies on 16th February 1999 at the Arrowhead Pond arena in Anaheim, California, United States. The Vancouver Grizzlies won the game 93 - 89. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)
Chris Ford, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Vancouver Grizzlies on 16th February 1999 at the Arrowhead Pond arena in Anaheim, California, United States. The Vancouver Grizzlies won the game 93 - 89. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

Todd Warshaw/Getty

Former Boston Celtics coach and NBA player Chris Ford has died. He was 74.

Ford's family announced his death on Wednesday, noting that he had died the day prior.

In a statement shared through the NBA's website, they said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."

While no official cause of death was given, The Press of Atlantic City reported Ford suffered a heart attack earlier this month.

RELATED: Legendary Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Sam Jones Dead at 88

After Ford's family issued a statement, the Celtics mourned his death by sharing a Twitter thread that detailed his sports legacy and history with the team, noting he was affectionately known by his teammates as "Doc" and had a career that spanned "over a decade of Celtics basketball."

"Ford went on to become the team's eleventh head coach, leading his former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish to multiple playoff appearances in the trio's final days together," the post read.

Prior to becoming part of the "elite group of Celtics' personnel who have earned championship rings as both a player and coach with the organization," he began his NBA career as a guard for the Detroit Pistons in 1972.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'

According to the Detroit Free Press, after being traded to the Celtics during the 1978-79 season, he scored the first three-point shot in NBA history in the first quarter of Boston's win over the Houston Rockets on Oct. 12, 1979.

HOUSTON, TX - CIRCA 1979: Chris Ford #42 of the Boston Celtics drives towards the basket against the Houston Rockets during an NBA basketball game circa 1979 at The Summit in Houston, Texas. Ford played for the Celtics 1978-82. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - CIRCA 1979: Chris Ford #42 of the Boston Celtics drives towards the basket against the Houston Rockets during an NBA basketball game circa 1979 at The Summit in Houston, Texas. Ford played for the Celtics 1978-82. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Focus on Sport/Getty

That season, he was voted the team's MVP and became a member of three NBA World Championship Boston Celtics teams — one as a key player on the 1981 team and subsequently as an assistant coach for the 1984 and 1986 champs.

After news of his death became public, Ford was remembered by NBA legend Larry Bird as an "important part" of the Celtics organization.

"Chris was such an important part of our success, as a teammate, Coach and friend. My thoughts and condolences are with the Ford family," Bird, 66, said in a statement.

