Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Make Red Carpet Debut at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Evans wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit as he and his wife posed for photos six months after their private Cape Cod wedding ceremony

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista picked a big day for their red carpet debut!

On Sunday, the Avengers star, 42, and Warrior Nun actress, 26, walked side by side into the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party as a married couple, six months after they tied the knot.

During the outing, the pair stayed close to each other on the carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverley Hills, where Evans matched the carpet itself with a dapper red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Evans' custom double-breasted suit was paired with a white shirt and a silk tie, sleek shoes and spiked hair.

Baptista, who wed the actor in a private Cape Cod ceremony back in September as well as another ceremony held in Portugal, showed up to the Oscars event in a strapless black and white gown, which she teamed with an intricate diamond necklace. She wore her hair in a chic updo with a few loose curls, while she also sported red nails to match her husband's suit,

She and the Marvel actor could be seen chatting with fellow guests and looking lovingly at one another during the event, which came just a day after they were seen departing from a pre-party held at West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday night.

Baptista and Evans' previous Oscars get-together the night before saw them compliment each other in matching white looks — Evans in a white top and gray trousers, and Baptista in a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder dress.

A source first told PEOPLE in 2022 that the pair were dating, adding that they had been together "for over a year and it's serious."

Since then, the couple went Instagram official in January 2023, before tying the knot on Sept. 9, 2023 in Cape Cod with pals including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner in attendance. In a conversation with Vanity Fair in December, Downey Jr.'s wife Susan Downey described the bond she could see between Evans, her husband and their former Marvel castmates at the wedding.

An insider also previously told PEOPLE that for Baptista and Evans, "it was kind of love at first sight," adding that they met in Europe and “got serious very quickly."

"He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl," the source said, adding that Baptista is “beautiful, smart and just a good person.”

“She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him,” they shared. “It's the best news that they are married."

Evans himself confirmed during New York Comic Con 2023 in October that he and his wife actually celebrated with a second wedding in Portugal and called both ceremonies “wonderful and beautiful."

“It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married you know it takes a lot out of you,” the actor said. “But now that we're through that, we've just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

As for their previous outings as a couple, while they didn't make their red carpet debut at the time, Baptista supported Evans at the Ghosted premiere in April 2023, where videos circulating online showed them arriving as a duo. They also attended a holiday party hosted by Marvel costar Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, back in December.



