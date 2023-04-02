Chris Evans Thinks ‘There’s More Steve Rogers Stories to Tell,’ but ‘It Doesn’t Quite Feel Right Right Now’

Is Steve Rogers officially dead? Is he doing stuff on the moon? As it stands in the MCU, it’s not totally clear, so it’s hard to know if we’ll ever see Chris Evans in the role again. But for what it’s worth, Evans himself says there’s probably more stories to tell with Steve — just not right now.

As fans will recall, when last we saw Captain America, he had gone back in time to return the Infinity Stones, and then opted to stay behind and live a full life with his love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). In the final minutes of “Avengers: Endgame,” a much, much older Steve hands off the shield to his buddy Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and by the end of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney+, Sam is finally ready to take up the Captain America mantle himself.

Going forward, Mackie is now our Captain America (including in the upcoming film “Captain America: New World Order”). But, during an appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Sunday, Evans was, unsurprisingly, asked pretty early on about the potential of him ever returning to the MCU, and he admitted that there might be more to do with Steve… someday.

“It’s tough. I love that role deeply. It means so much to me,” Evans said. “And I mean, do I think there’s more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure. But at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it. It’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don’t want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way it really landed so well.”

He continued, “And you know, I don’t know. As much as I’m connected to that role, and love telling those stories, and working with those people, it doesn’t quite feel right right now.”

For now, Evans is having his fun with new characters. He’s stars opposite Ana de Armas once more in the Apple TV+ action rom-com film “Ghosted” this month, and later this year will appear in the Prime Video Christmas movie “Red One” opposite Dwayne Johnson.

According to Evans, he was a little bit nervous to take on a Christmas movie — if only because it means seeing himself on people’s screens every holiday. But it worked out.

“It was one of the best working experiences I ever had,” he said of the upcoming film, which is directed by “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” helmer Jake Kasdan and is intended to launch a franchise.

“I actually was worried, is this gonna ruin Christmas for me? You know what I mean? Because it’s so special. Do I really want to see my mug every Christmas being like, ‘Ah, this idiot?'”

