Chris Evans sends love to Jeremy Renner after snowplow accident: 'Has anyone checked on the snowcat?'

Chris Evans sent love to his fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner after the snowplow accident that left him with more than 30 broken bones.

Evans re-tweeted an image of Renner in recovery and called him "one tough mf'er." He then joked, "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???"

Renner responded to his Marvel costar and joked that the snowplow needs fuel.

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂 https://t.co/xOOCNcNHNC — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

Renner has begun physical therapy to mend his bones after he was run over by a snowplow on his property in Nevada on New Year's Day. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The sheriff's department said Renner got behind the wheel of his snow plow to assist a family member whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow; once it was freed, Renner got out of the plow to speak to the family member when it began to roll and run him over.

The actor was discharged from the hospital after about two weeks on Jan. 17. The Mayor of Kingstown star shared an Instagram photo over the weekend of his healing journey. "Much love and appreciation to you all," Renner wrote. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Related content: