Chris Evans sending real Captain America shield to young boy who saved sister from dog attack

As Captain America and leader of the Avengers, Chris Evans knows a real-life superhero when he sees one.

The actor recently sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, and the star promised to send him an official Captain America shield for his courageous act.

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans said in a message to 6-year-old Bridger.

The cute video was shared by Nicole Noel Walker, Bridger's aunt who first reached out to the Avengers team.

He added that he'd send Bridger "an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it."

"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you," Evans continued. "Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

Walker explained on Instagram that her nephew saved his sister's life on July 9 by "standing between her and a charging dog." Bridger ended up receiving 90 stitches after getting bitten by the dog. "He later said, 'If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,'" Walker added.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, who coordinated Evans' video, said it was "one of the most fulfilling things, ever."

Besides Captain America, The Hulk has also congratulated Bridger on his bravery. Mark Ruffalo was one of the first celebrities to respond to one of Walker's original Instagram posts, praising the boy as "more of man than many, many I have seen or known."

Numerous other onscreen superheroes celebrated Bridger, including Robbie Amell (who plays Firestorm on The Flash), Brie Larson (who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel films), and Grant Gustin (who plays the Flash on The CW).

Fittingly, Bridger wore a Captain America costume in the video, which showed him reacting to Evans' message in-real time. While he smiled, Bridger kept it stoic — after all, he's a hero. It's just what he does.

