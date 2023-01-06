Chris Evans seemingly confirms relationship with actor Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has seemingly confirmed that he’s in a relationship with actor Alba Baptista.

The 41-year-old actor appeared to confirm that he and Baptista are together in his Instagram Story on Friday. He shared a series of videos of the duo scaring one another over the course of what appears to be the last year.

The clip begins with Evans’ back turned away from the camera as he’s doing laundry before his apparent girlfriend screamed while filming him. In response, he jumped up and shouted before laughing at the camera. The next clip then shows Evans scaring Baptista as she walked through a living room, causing her to drop her phone.

Evans’ Instagram Story continued to show other instances where he and Baptista scared each other.

The final incident in the video shows Baptista as she hesitantly stepped into a room before The Captain America: The First Avenger star scared her once again. Although she screamed at the camera in response, she still said that she “knew” that Evans was trying to surprise her.

In the caption of his story, Evans described the video as “a look back at 2022 and included three red heart emojis.

The Gray Man star’s post comes months after it was reported that he’s dating Baptista. In November, a source told People that the pair had been dating “for over a year” and that their relationship was “serious”.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” the source said.

The news of the rumoured relationship also came days after Evans was named People magazine’s 2022 “Sexiest Man Alive”. During an accompanying interview with the publication, he opened up about his dating life and how he’s become a “much better” romantic partner over the years. He also noted that there are still things that he can personally work on.

“You spend a lot of time learning what’s been helpful and what hasn’t been,” Evans said. “We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”

He also revealed that when the time comes, he “absolutely” wants to start a family of his own.

“Wife, kids, building a family,” The Lightyear star said. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Evans and Baptista for comment.