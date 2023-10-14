Chris Evans Makes First Post-Wedding Appearance and Shows off Wedding Band at NY Comic Con

Joining fans for photo ops and autographing sessions, Chris Evans was all smiles at the Javits Center in New York City

Chris Evans is making his first public appearance since tying the knot with Alba Baptista.

On Friday at New York Comic Con 2023, the Captain America star joined fans for photo ops, autographing sessions at the Big Apple’s Javits Center.

Evans, 42, was all smiles — and had his wedding band on display — in one photo shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a fan named Alesia.

"So happy to meet chris evans again," the fan wrote alongside a color and black-and-white version of the same image of herself with the Avengers actor. Evans sported a wide grin in the pic, but another fan was quick to note that his new wedding band was also visible in the snap.

"That's a a sweet photo. ☺️ Let me take a breath seeing he has a wedding band on his hand," X user Lorraine Horton wrote in reply to Alesia's post.

Meanwhile, another X user named Nicole posted a photo on the platform that showed her alongside Evans at the event. As the actor stood in an animated pose that involved holding his left hand up, his new wedding jewelry was even more visible.

The actor's appearance at the New York City event marks the first time he has been spotted since marrying Warrior Nun actress Baptista, 26, in a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod, Mass. on Sept. 9.

Following the ceremony, “a large tent and dance floor were set up at the house" and music could be heard late into the night, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

That weekend, many of the couple's famous friends were sighted in nearby Boston to celebrate. Attendees included Evans' Marvel Cinematic Universe costars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner.

PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive had been dating the Portuguese actress “for over a year” as of November 2022, according to a source at the time. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," the insider added.



Another source told PEOPLE last month that Evans and Baptista "got serious very quickly" after their first meeting in Europe. "He kept saying he knew she was the one."

"He has been ready to settle down for a while," the insider added. "He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl."

The Knives Out star was one of the featured guests at this year’s NYCC, which is running Oct. 12 through 15, alongside actors including Ewan McGregor, David Tennant, Zachary Levi, Tom Hiddleston, Susan Sarandon, Shameik Moore, Pom Klementieff and Ron Perlman.

The annual event, which is the “East Coast's biggest and most exciting popular culture convention,” per NYCC’s website, “plays host to the latest and greatest in comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and television.”

Evans will next star as a pharmaceutical sales rep selling opioids in what turns out to be a dangerous racketeering scheme in the film Pain Hustlers, in theaters Oct. 20 and streaming on Netflix Oct. 27.

Directed by David Yates and costarring Emily Blunt, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Andy Garcia, the movie is based on real events chronicled by Evan Hughes's 2018 New York Times Magazine article and subsequent book, Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup.



In an interview published not long after his nuptials, Evans told GQ that he had been "excited" about taking on his role in the new movie.

“It was a role that I was excited to play because it was a real character,” he told the outlet.



