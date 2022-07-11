​​Chris Evans Makes Clear Who ‘Captain America’ Is Amid Upcoming Film

Jazmin Tolliver
·2 min read
Chris Evans has Anthony Mackie’s back.

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter speculated whether Evans’ Steve Rogers or Mackie’s Sam Wilson would don the American hero’s vibranium-enforced shield in the upcoming “Captain America 4” installment.

Evans took to Twitter on Saturday to clear the air for moviegoers hoping to see him return in the upcoming film.

“Sam Wilson is Captain America,” he said, replying to THR’s tweet, confirming Mackie’s role in the movie and simultaneously confirming he will not resurrect his 8-year stint as the titular character.

After the happenings of last year’s Disney+ series, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Mackie’s Wilson character finally took the helm as the next Captain America after starring as Falcon for years.

Evans first appeared as Captain America in “Captain America: The First Avenger” in 2011, the fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Malcolm Spellman, the creator and head writer of Winter Soldier, is currently developing the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer from the show.

Although the film’s cast is still in the works, Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox”) is slated to direct “Captain America 4.”

No release date has been announced for the film yet.

Last month while promoting his new film “Lightyear,” Evans told Yahoo News that Mackie is exactly the right man for the Captain America role.

“There’s no one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice,” Evans told the outlet at the time. “I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it. But if there’s any tear shed [about the role], it’s just for the sweet memories I had.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc