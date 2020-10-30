Chris Evans Says Donald Trump Refused To Be Part Of His Project To Make Politics More Accessible

Captain America star Chris Evans has revealed Donald Trump turned down the opportunity to collaborate with him on his initiative to help Americans get more involved in politics.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood actor launched A Starting Point, a new online platform which aims to make politics more accessible to US citizens, and “create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials”.

In a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chris revealed that he approached the US president in the hope he would help out with the project, only to be turned down.

And it didn’t just happen once, either.

“You have to [ask the president to be involved], right? You have to… I shouldn’t say it that way,” Chris explained. “I asked him, and he said no.

“He said no twice, and so it’s like ’Well I did my part.”

The American talk show host then joked: “The president said no to Captain America. I just wanted to point that out.”

In recent weeks, the Marvel star has been among Trump’s most high-profile critics, repeatedly calling out the president with regard to how he’s navigated the coronavirus crisis.

When Trump told Americans not to be “afraid” of Covid, with the president having contracted coronavirus himself days earlier, Chris tweeted: “You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!

“Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you.”

Watch his full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below:

