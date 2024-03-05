Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Fatigue Debate: “I Think They Deserve A Little More Credit”

Captain America is coming to Marvel’s defense as actor Chris Evans is weighing in on the superhero movie fatigue debate and noting that comic book films deserve much more credit.

During an appearance at the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle this past weekend, Evans said movies based on comic books “don’t always get the credit they deserve.”

“They are these big, giant movies,” Evans said during the panel. “There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But the empirical evidence is in: They are not easy to make. If it was easier, there would be a lot more good ones.”

The actor continued, “I’m not throwing shade! I’ve been a part of a few that missed. It happens. Making a movie is tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn’t make it easier. I don’t want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalog, but some of them are phenomenal. Like independently, objectively great movies, and I think they deserve a little more credit.”

After The Avengers star was asked which superhero movie was his favorite, he revealed it was 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier because “We were taking more risks, and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I’ve had in my Marvel run.”

Evans’ comments come after Paul Dano also weighed in on the debate about superhero movie fatigue. The actor starred in The Batman and played the villain Riddler. Dano said that this moment could help filmmakers rethink the superhero movie genre or abandon it completely.

“It’s an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, ‘OK – what now?’ Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into [comic book movies], or something else blossoms which is not superheroes,” Dano told The Independent in an interview promoting Spaceman. “I’m sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it’s kind of a welcome moment.”

