Chris Evans Cracks Jokes With Jeremy Renner After His Snow Plow Accident — And His Response Is So Perfect

Jeremy Renner has the kind of sense of humor that not even 30-plus broken bones can take away.

The actor, who was struck and severely injured by a snow plow earlier this month while helping a family member whose car became stranded in the snow, thanked fans on social media Saturday for their outpouring of love and support during his recovery.

After returning home from a two-week hospitalization, Renner shared an upbeat health update with his Twitter followers, to which fellow “Avengers” star Chris Evans swooped in with some perfectly timed humor to show love for his longtime pal.

Quote tweeting the actor’s post, Evans jokingly wrote, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???,” referring to the massive PistenBully vehicle that crushed the star in the incident.

That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???



Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9d — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2023

“Sending so much love,” the “Captain America” star added, alongside a red heart emoji.

Renner, who said he suffered more than 30 broken bones during the New Year’s Day accident, quipped back at Evans with an oh-so-perfect response.

“Love you brother …. I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel,” he wrote, followed by a winking face and laughing emoji.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans stars as the unfailingly dependable Avengers leader Captain America, and Renner as the bow-toting Hawkeye.

The pair make up two of the original six “Avengers” actors and have teamed up over the years to fight the forces of evil on the big screen, including battling the nearly unstoppable Thanos and taking down the wisecracking Ultron.

The two longtime co-stars aren’t strangers to poking fun at each other. When Evans was crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive in November, “Thor” actor, Chris Hemsworth, spilled the tea about how the “Avengers” cast teased Evans about his cover photo pose.

Story continues

Sharing what went down in the group chat with all their cast mates during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Hemsworth said, “It was like, [Robert] Downey [Jr.] said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat... Filthy.”

On Saturday, Renner also got candid on Instagram about the dozens of broken bones he suffered and expressed gratitude for the “love and bond with family and friends.”

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he captioned the post alongside a photo of himself in bed, in which he appears to be receiving physical therapy.

Adding prayer hands and heart emojis, he continued, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

The life-threatening accident, which required Renner to be airlifted to a hospital due to his injuries after being crushed, happened near his home in Reno, Nevada.

He suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” and underwent surgery the following day, Renner’s publicist revealed at the time.

The actor, who currently stars in “The Mayor of Kingstown,” tweeted last week that “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” referring to his crime drama series.

“The Mayor of Kingstown” is now streaming on Paramount+ with new episodes premiering every Sunday.

Related...