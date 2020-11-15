Chris Evans and Aly Raisman Have a 'Play Date' for Their Adorable Rescue Dogs: 'Best Buds'

Aly Raisman/Twitter Chris Evans and Aly Raisman's dog Mylo

Puppy pals!

Chris Evans and Aly Raisman got together over the weekend so their adorable dogs could have a playdate. “Dodger & Mylo play date,” the Olympic gold medalist, 26, wrote on social media alongside a sweet video that showed her new rescue dog Mylo running around outside with the Captain America star’s dog Dodger, who is also a rescue pup.

"Gentle, be gentle," Evans, 39, can be heard telling his pup in the clip.

Raisman also went on to share another video that showed the actor smiling for the camera while holding her dog in his arms. “Best buds,” she captioned the adorable snapshot.

The Knives Out actor also documented the get together on his social media account.

“Dodger had a very energetic play date,” he wrote alongside a video that showed the dog canines running around outside.

“Too bad his charm didn’t work on me,” Evans joked alongside a second video, which showed him cuddling up with Mylo.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chris Evans and Aly Raisman

Raisman, who announced in January that she would not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, introduced the world to her adorable pup last month.

“Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter,” she wrote on Halloween, alongside several sweet snaps of the pooch.

“He was born July 16, 2020. I’m so excited to be his mom. I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest,” she added. “I can’t wait to get to know him.”

Evans’ love for his canine companion has also been well-documented.

Dodger is a frequent guest star on Evans' social media — and the Defending Jacob star, who even has a tattoo dedicated to the pooch — has admitted that he joined Instagram because of his plethora of adorable dog photos.

"I guess I caved," Evans said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in May. "I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere."