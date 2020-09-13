Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks His Nude Photo, So Definitely, Twitterati Had to Share Funny Memes and Jokes While Respecting Captain America’s Privacy!

Team Latestly

Your very own Captain America actor, Chris Evans accidentally posted something, he should not have on Instagram. He quickly became a topic of discussion on Twitter and other social media platforms after he reportedly shared a photo of a penis during some game on Instagram. The 39-year-old Avengers: Endgame star quickly deleted it. Evans quickly became the subject of hundreds of thousands of tweets about the shocking photo, and most of the posts took a light-hearted approach to the accidental disclosure. As it made to the headlines, Twitterati definitely had to share funny memes and jokes, while respecting his privacy. Yes, the actor deserves privacy just as everyone else, and fans of the actor assured to follow that, while still making jokes around it.

The 39-year-old actor shared a short video to his Instagram of himself and some of his friends playing Heads Up. But at the end of the video, a shot of the actor’s phone camera roll came up, which featured a close-up photo of a penis. It was deleted quickly by Evans. Twitter brought jokes, as it always does. In addition, multiple Twitter users called out those searching for the nude photo and posting about it because it lacked Evans’ consent. Others tried to swamp the search results tied to Captain America actor’s name with adorable photos of him and his pet dog, Dodger. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes. 

Fans can innocently enjoy some laughs without seeking out private materials that were not meant for their eyes. In this article, we bring you some of the best and funniest tweets about it, that will share bring tears in your eyes out of laughter.

Check Tweets:


Hahaha


LOL


Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. Be Like!


Remember This Meme?


Uh Oh!


Surely!


Let Us All Pretend!


Yes, Always a Gentleman


This is What Should Go Viral, Instead!


And More Pics of Evans


It surely an embarrassing moment for Evans, as it was seemingly an accident. While the jokes are on, we all must respect his privacy because the actor deserves it, just like all of us. Meanwhile, it is always fun to come across with some amazing photos and even jokes revolving on our Captain America actor.