Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian died of massive heart attack, says wife

Sebastian Eubank with his wife Salma (Handout)

Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian died from a “massive” heart attack, his wife said.

The son of the boxer, who was the third oldest of Mr Eubank’s five children, died aged 29 on Friday just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

His body was discovered on a beach in Dubai just days ago.

His widow Salma Abdelati revealed her husband had died of a massive heart attack in the sea.

She said in a statement: “Dubai police and the coroner have confirmed that after a full post-mortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water.

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.

“While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim.

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Dubai coroner for conducting a swift and thorough investigation and to Dubai police and in particular the victim support department for their help and support at this difficult time.”

They had just become parents for the first time after the couple welcomed their newborn son Raheem one month ago.

Boxing star Eubank lead the tributes to his son on social media following the news.

