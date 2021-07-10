Chris Eubank Pays Tribute To Son Sebastian, Who Has Died Aged 29

Chris Eubank has paid a heartfelt tribute to his son Sebastian, who has died days before his 30th birthday.

The professional boxer, who is the third oldest of Chris’ five children, died on Friday morning in Dubai where he lived, representatives of his father said.

Sebastian Eubank with father Chris Eubank pictured in 2019 (Photo: Jack Thomas via Getty Images)

In a statement, Chris he and his family were “devastated” at Sebastian’s death.

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” the British middleweight great said.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

Chris continued: “Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.”

Chris added: “He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian with father Chris and brothers Chris Jnr and Nathanael (Photo: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Sebastian’s mother Karron Meadows said: “Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

His brother, Chris Eubank Jr, who is also a professional boxer and appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his father, posted a series of tweets in tribute.

“My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself,” he wrote. “A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself.

Story continues

“I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to.

“Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit.

“Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion.”

My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself. A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself. pic.twitter.com/ZOoiBDzwcX — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit. pic.twitter.com/HFGggUGr2d — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion. pic.twitter.com/X6FhMidaZl — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

Sebastian, who boxed using the name Alka Lion, made his debut in February 2018 fighting Polish sportsman Kamil Kulczyk, and also made his MMA debut last year.

Other tributes to Sebastian poured in online...

RIP Seb Eubank :( — LORD KSI (@KSI) July 9, 2021

How sad... thinking of all the family and friends of the Eubank family on their loss #RipSebastianEubank — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) July 9, 2021

Really Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Thoughts and Prayers to Chris and family 🙏🏻 — Joe Calzaghe (@RealJoeCalzaghe) July 9, 2021

Thinking of all the Eubank family at this time… Thoughts and Prayers are with them all.. 😔💙😔 #RIPSebastianEubank — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) July 9, 2021

So saddened by the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends 🙏 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 9, 2021

We had the honour of promoting Sebastian Eubank. He was simply a true gentleman and a sincere human being who lighted up a room when he walked in. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/oY7jWTH3A8 — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) July 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.