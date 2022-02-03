Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Chris Eubank Jr will look to move one step closer to another world title opportunity when he takes on Liam Williams in Cardiff this weekend.

Eubank Jr travels to his middleweight rival’s hometown in a bid to prove that he is more than ready for another huge showdown after previous defeats by Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves.

But he is likely to face a tough grudge match against Williams, who will be backed by a passionate Welsh crowd as he looks to pour cold water on Eubank Jr’s soaring ambitions.

Williams is a seasoned campaigner who fought for the WBO middleweight title last year, only to suffer a comprehensive defeat against Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade in the United States.

There is certainly no love lost between this pair, who will be itching to put on a show after twice seeing this fight delayed due to injury and then Covid-19.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Williams

TV channel: Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm GMT. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will also bring you all the action on Saturday night via our LIVE blog.