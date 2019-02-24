Chris Eubank Jr next fight: IBO champion targets Billy Joe Saunders rematch after James DeGale win

Chris Eubank Jr is keen to reignite his feud with Billy Joe Saunders in a rematch after defeating James DeGale in a “career defining fight.”

The Brighton fighter, who is now the IBO super-middleweight champion, dropped ‘Chunky’ twice on route to victory.

Saunders, who outpointed Eubank Jr back in 2014, wrote after the fight: “I would love to play a game of boxing with Eubank Jr.”

And the rematch appears to be feasible in the immediate future after Eubank Jr confirmed his desire to pursue it.

“Absolutely, we’ve got a lot of history,” Eubank Jr said.

“He has been caught doing drugs (Saunders tested positive for oxilofrine to lose his WBO middleweight title last year), I can’t condone that.

“I look at that and think does he deserve it?

“But the rivalry we have, it’s tough not to want that fight. I’d be open to.”

Eubank Jr also admitted his surprise at DeGale’s bravery to recover from two knockdowns.

“I’m surprised he continued,” Eubank Jr admitted. “He showed the heart of a champion.

“A hell of a chin. He was hurt, from the beginning, I don’t think he recovered.

“I have a lot of respect for James, I didn’t think he had that in him.”