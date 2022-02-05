Chris Eubank Jr fight call-out dismissed by Gennady Golovkin as ‘cheap’ ahead of Liam Williams showdown

(Getty Images)

Gennady Golovkin has dismissed Chris Eubank Jr’s chances of fighting the Kazakh superstar - even if he can overcome Liam Williams in Cardiff.

Saturday night’s grudge match could set Eubank Jr up for a world title fight, if he can down the Welshman, with IBF and IBO middleweight belt-holder Golovkin previously called out by the 32-year-old.

But Golovkin, 39, has dismissed such talk as “cheap”.

“I have stopped paying attention to people calling me out,” he told Sky Sports.

“It's the same thing. People claim things, they say that they have certain arrangements. It just looks cheap. It's not worth my attention at all.”

The prospect of Golovkin returning to fight in the UK, where he beat Kell Brook in 2017, is not out of the question for the veteran but he told fans to be “realistic” about its chances, given he expects to receive similar if not better offers to stage his next bout in the United States or Kazakhstan.

First up for Eubank Jr regardless is a highly-anticipated fight with Williams. Both men are looking to bounce back from defeats to revamp their title chances - with Golovkin very much on the English boxer’s radar.

Eubank Jr previously claimed: “I really and truly believe I would stop him. My engine and his fight style? He doesn't back down and goes to war regardless.

“An immovable force against an unstoppable object. When two warriors collide who put it all on the line, it would be an amazing fight. I don't believe he could out-punch or out-perform me.

“I've had that mindset for years now. I have the perfect style to stop Golovkin even though it's never been done before.”