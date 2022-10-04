Eubank Jr (L) Benn (R) - Chris Eubank Jnr vs Conor Benn fight: When is it and what time does it start? - REUTERS

Conor Benn believes Chris Eubank Jr will fail to make the weight agreed for their clash at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Eubank Jnr and Benn are scheduled to face off on October 8, three decades after their famous fathers fought each other.

Benn remains unbeaten in his career with 21 straight wins and saw off Chris van Heerden last time out in April.

The 26-year old looked destined for a world title shot soon but will first look to take out rival Eubank Jr in a catchweight contest where at 157lbs limit has been put in place.

Meanwhile, his opponent Eubank Jnr (32-2, 23 knockouts) has fought at middleweight and super-middleweight, while Benn (21-0, 14 knockouts) boxes at welterweight.

Failure to make the contracted weight by either fighter next Friday will result in a £100,000 fine for each pound recorded over the limit, but Eubank Jr has made light of the challenge he faces by posting footage on social media of him eating a burger, fried chicken and cake.

Benn was left unimpressed and has accused his opponent of lacking respect.

"He said he's a man of his word and a disciplined athlete, but do I see him making the weight? No," Benn told the PA news agency.

"If he's disciplined and a true professional then he'll make the weight, but I just don't think he has that respect there for an opponent or for me personally.

"I'm willing to fight him anyway, it isn't a concern to me. But that was the weight we agreed and if he's a man of his word he'll come in at that weight."

Eubank Snr has called for the fight to be scrapped over concerns about the weight limit.

"If I was going in there with someone that I considered a killer, I would never do anything like this," Eubank Jnr told Telegraph Sport.

"I just don't see that pedigree or grade from Conor so I'm taking the risk of cutting to a weight I've never been before and I'm taking the risk of not being able to fully hydrate after the fight.

"Is it a concern? I mean I guess so yeah, I've never had to do anything like this in my career so I don't know how my body is going to react, I don't know how I'm going to feel on the night, I know I'm not going to be 100 per cent.

Eubank Jnr added he was relishing the challenge of making the weight.

"It's going to be a tough, tough challenge to get down to this weight but it's worth it, it's absolutely worth it, to make a fight like this and be part of a one of a kind event," he said.

"We are being rewarded handsomely for this fight so the toughness and the hardships that's going to come with having to make a new weight that I have never been before, you know it's fair and I understand it and I've accepted it and I will do it."

Eubank Jr - Chris Eubank Jnr vs Conor Benn fight: When is it and what time does it start? - PA

What is a catchweight fight?

The bout between Eubank and Benn is a catchweight clash, meaning that both men will agree to the weight limit, which will be at 157lb – a touch lighter than middleweight.

When is it?

The fight is scheduled to take place on Saturday October 8. The ringwalks are expected at about 10pm UK time.

Where is it?

The O2 in London, the venue formally known as the Millennium Dome.

How can I watch Eubank Jr vs Benn on TV

Dazn have the rights for this one, meaning the fight will be broadcast on the broadcaster's pay-per-view channel. It will costs £19.99 to watch the bout on Dazn UK.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets went on sale on August 13. You can buy them either by visiting the O2 venue website or by going directly to the AXS site.

Who is fighting on the undercard?

The current undercard for Chris Eubank Jnr vs Conor Benn is as follows

Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney; Women's Junior Featherweights

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez; Flyweight

Harlem Eubank vs. David Martin; Junior Welterweights

Lyndon Arthur vs. Cesar Hernan Reynoso; Light Heavyweights

Felix Cash vs. Connor Coyle; Middleweights

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj; Heavyweights

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg; Women's Bantamweights

Chloe Watson vs. Nancy Franco; Women's Flyweights

George Liddard vs. Hrvoje Grcic; Middleweight

Katharina Thanderz vs. Maria Ruiz; Super-lightweight

*Undercard subject to change but correct as of October 4

What has Chris Eubank Jnr said?

Eubank Jnr, the son of Chris Eubank Snr, has won all but two of his 34 fights – 23 of them by knockout – and heads into the O2 bout after an impressive points victory over Liam Williams, in which he knocked the Welshman down four times.

Eubank, 33, has previously boxed at super-middleweight, but has moved to middleweight and will have to drop a further three pounds for the contest with Benn.

He said: "I grew up watching our parents' legendary battles and always wanting to emulate that, and find my own arch nemesis… could this now be Conor Benn? We will find out. He has walked the same path as I have. I know his struggle. Living in the shadow of a legend and trying to break out of that shadow and make his own name.

"If he can beat me, his name will be made, and he will never walk in his father’s shadow again. It’s a fight that’s going to spark the imagination of the British public, that’s what I’m happy about. In terms of anticipation, legacy and hype it’s the biggest fight of my career."

Chris Eubank Jnr is the favourite going into next weekend's bout - Chris Eubank Jnr vs Conor Benn: Date, time, tickets and undercard for catchweight fight - PA

What has Conor Benn said?

Benn, the 26-year-old son of Nigel Benn, has won all 21 of his fights, 14 via knockout. He has fought at welterweight and his run of impressive victories has earned high world rankings in the 147lb division. Benn now steps up in as an underdog to challenge the son of his father's greatest rival.

"I feel powerful. I've been sparring super-middleweights, light heavies and cruisers. I feel strong. I love a challenge and I fear no man," Benn said.

"I've had to jump up two weights from welter, but this is the biggest and the best fight out there for me.

"I'm just so in my element and in my zone. There's no animosity with Eubank Jr, but he's still a man who stands in my way.

"I haven't been beaten and that means the world to me. I don't know defeat. All of my knockouts have come in four rounds, so I wouldn't be surprised if that happens, but I always prepare for a hard fight."

Conor Benn - Chris Eubank Jnr vs Conor Benn: Date, time, tickets and undercard for catchweight fight - Getty Images

Benn embraces the aim of restoring family pride after his father Nigel was held to a controversial draw by Eubank Sr in their second meeting at Old Trafford in 1993.

Benn said: "This fight is for the legacy and was an opportunity I felt I couldn't pass up. My team and I had other options

on the table as I'm currently ranked top five with all governing bodies at welterweight and no doubt I'm looking for a world championship fight very soon, but this fight is embedded with so much history and I know it's one the public really want to see.

"To me this fight is personal – it's more than titles and rankings, this is unfinished business between our families.

"Born Rivals is the perfect calling for this fight, because we have always been associated and I've always been asked if we'd ever fight, and now I can't wait for the world to be able to watch us make that happen.

"All I know is that from my side, this will be an all-out war, last-man-standing kind of fight. Neither will give up until the last bell rings. I won't be looking to take this to the score cards though, this will be explosive from the off. I'm so up for this."