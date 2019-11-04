Orioles' Chris Davis sets record with $3M donation to University of Maryland Children's Hospital

Chris Davis donated $3 million to a children's hospital. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Baltimore Orioles fans should give first baseman Chris Davis some more slack in 2020. Davis — who is derided in Baltimore for his lucrative contract — made a record-breaking donation to the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital on Monday.

Davis and his wife, Jill, donated $3 million to the hospital. That set a record for the biggest donation ever from a Baltimore athlete.

The 33-year-old Davis signed a seven-year, $161 million deal with the Orioles prior to the 2016 season. Davis has struggled since signing that deal, posting a .198/.294/.385 slash line over the past four seasons.

That performance has made Davis the subject of scorn and ridicule in Baltimore. Davis didn’t help his case by going hitless for a lengthy stretch at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Davis is still owed $63 million over the next three seasons, so those jeers won’t stop any time soon. Still, Davis’ donation should buy him some goodwill with Orioles fans. It’s much harder to boo a guy if you know he cares about helping sick children.

