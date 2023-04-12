Chris Curtis says he will appeal UFC 287 loss to Kelvin Gastelum: ‘Headbutt cost me the fight on optics’

Chris Curtis thinks he was robbed against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287.

Curtis (30-10 MMA, 4-2 UFC) lost a close Fight of the Night decision to Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC) this past Saturday in Miami.

All three judges awarded Gastelum Rounds 1 and 2, but Curtis thinks an inadvertent headbutt that rocked him is what cost him Round 2 and potentially the fight.

The Xtreme Couture fighter went on a rant on Twitter and said he plans on filing an appeal for the loss.

Below is what he had to say.

Curtis says an inadvertent headbutt cost him the fight

I thought I won, the numbers back it it. Tough fight and good for KG, but that headbutt cost me the fight on optics. Even with it happening, I still managed to tie the round on strikes. That sucks… that really fucking sucks. pic.twitter.com/YfYbfZNvyl — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 9, 2023

Fought harder? Really? Like a fotn and winning the round after getting ko'd from an illegal headbutt hard? Fuck off you cabbage — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

Curtis says headbutt briefly put him out

To buy a little time. Finally got up but it took me another 30 seconds or so to shake the cobwebs off. Lol watching the video I literally got up a d started swinging on auto pilot. Haven't been flashed in a few years. Forgot what that was like. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 10, 2023

Curtis: The better man did not win

Diamond Dame Anderson was the better fighter than Adonis Creed and y'all all tripping if you think Adonis was better. I said what I said. #DONTCOMEATME — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

Curtis upset with the middleweight rankings

He gets moved to rank 11 for that bullshit when I for sure wouldn't have just proves it's about the story of Kelvin is back. What a fucking joke. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

My guy. I just lost money and career advancement over this. Fuck the good look. I should be ranked 11 on a win streak looking to challenge into the top 10. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

Curtis says he will appeal

I don't know man. Filing an appeal now so that's my main focus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

