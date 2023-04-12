Chris Curtis says he will appeal UFC 287 loss to Kelvin Gastelum: ‘Headbutt cost me the fight on optics’

Farah Hannoun
·2 min read

Chris Curtis thinks he was robbed against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287.

Curtis (30-10 MMA, 4-2 UFC) lost a close Fight of the Night decision to Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC) this past Saturday in Miami.

All three judges awarded Gastelum Rounds 1 and 2, but Curtis thinks an inadvertent headbutt that rocked him is what cost him Round 2 and potentially the fight.

The Xtreme Couture fighter went on a rant on Twitter and said he plans on filing an appeal for the loss.

Below is what he had to say.

Curtis says an inadvertent headbutt cost him the fight

Curtis says headbutt briefly put him out

Curtis: The better man did not win

Curtis upset with the middleweight rankings

Curtis says he will appeal

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie