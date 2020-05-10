Chris Cuomo Shows Off His Goofy Dance Moves with Daughter Bella, 17, in TikTok Video

Chris Cuomo has got some moves!

The CNN host, who recently recovered from a battle with the novel coronavirus, showed off some goofy dance skills in a TikTok video that his 17-year-old daughter Bella shared on Wednesday.

In the video, Bella begins dancing to a viral mash-up of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage,” Rihanna's “What’s My Name” and Kesha‘s “Cannibal” before her dad creeps into the view of the camera.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The anchor jokingly dances in front of his daughter, shaking his backside to the camera as his daughter dances and laughs along in the background.

Bella Cuomo/TikTok

RELATED: Chris Cuomo Praises Nurses in Passionate Speech After COVID-19 Recovery

In addition to Bella, the star shares son Mario, 14, and daughter Carolina, 11, with his wife Cristina. Both Cristina and Mario also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On April 27, he revealed on Cuomo Prime Time that he was officially free of COVID-19 after initially testing positive for the respiratory illness in late March.

Cuomo added that he was also found to have the two antibodies said to potentially protect him from reinfection. "I tested negative. I have both antibodies: The short-term one and the long-term one. So I'm lucky, right?" he said.

Mike Coppola/Getty

RELATED: Chris Cuomo Says Dr. Fauci Checked on Him 'Every Night' When He and His Family Had COVID-19

"Is this good news or not? I thought I was going to have this big, great news after all the bad news I've given you about me and my family," he added. "What does it mean that I have the antibodies? Am I really immune? Do they know? There's a lot of confusion about what it does and doesn't mean."

During Prime Time earlier last month, Chris told his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, that the virus "worked through the family."

"It was me and Christina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus," he said, before clarifying that everyone is now "doing fine."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.