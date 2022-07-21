Chris Cuomo Says He Will ‘Never Regret’ Helping His Brother in Debut Podcast

Chris Cuomo says he will “never regret helping [his] family” in his debut episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project,” which launched on Thursday.

“I do regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family,” Cuomo said, referring to his involvement in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, regarding claims of sexual assault, which ultimately led to Chris’ termination from CNN. “The Chris Cuomo Project” is the host’s latest effort to present his “signature take on today’s pressing current events.”

The host used the inaugural episode of the podcast to address the controversy, saying “for me, the past is the past.”

“There is no benefit to you if I re-litigate what was said and done involving my brother,” he said. Despite “outstanding legal fights” that Cuomo must respect, he said that he regretted how “everything ended,” but will never regret helping his family due to a promise he made to his father.

“I promised my father that I always would be there for my brother, and I always will be, just like he has always been there for me, just like my sisters have been there for me and have been there for him,” Cuomo said, “That’s family.”

He went on to say that he will never be a “hater” of his former employee, noting that “CNN has great people, CNN has a great purpose, and I wish them all the best, and I miss so many of the people there. But it is time for me to move on, and I believe I can be more than I was before,” Cuomo concluded.

Following this explanation, Cuomo was joined by actor and activist Sean Penn, who Cuomo was with in Ukraine in June as Penn worked on a “film showing the reality and helping the hurting with relief org CORE,” according to Cuomo’s instagram.

The podcast’s launch follows Cuomo’s bizarro instagram post earlier this month in which the journalist teases a comeback through a montage of black and white shots of Cuomo — shirtless in one, smoking a cigar in another — with a title card captioned “Somethings coming… Summer ‘22.”

After being fired from CNN in Dec. 2021, the former “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor filed an arbitration demand for $125 million in March 2022, which includes remaining salary and “future lost wages,” in his first legal move since he got fired.

