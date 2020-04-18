Chris Cuomo Slams Ingraham, Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: 'Never Ends For State TV'

CNN’s Chris Cuomo joined the backlash against Fox News’ coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday as he fired back at a tweet from the rival network’s primetime personality Laura Ingraham.

“It never ends for state tv,” Cuomo responded to a post from Ingraham that attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Cuomo slammed the conservative network over its “constant division” and for weeks downplaying the threat posed by the coronavirus, which has now killed more than 37,000 people nationwide.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Constant division. Covid not a big deal. Nazi signs at protest are just irony. Confed flags are just nostalgia. Trump lying is just style. It never ends for state tv. Why are covid protests organized by trump fans and fringe rignt? https://t.co/A3Gx3ZDNSl — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 17, 2020

On Friday night, Cuomo (who has provided CNN viewers with daily updates on his recovery from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus) explained why he was “proof positive” of why mass testing for the coronavirus had to be in place.

Cuomo noted how, pr CDC guidelines, he was actually deemed well enough to emerge from self-isolation. “But I do not feel well,” he said, adding that “you do not want me standing next to you, sweating on you and coughing on you right now” because there was still “something funky” about his body temperature, which had not returned to normal. Cuomo feared he was still contagious.

“We don’t know where we are with this virus,” he added. “And if we can’t test people, we’re going to make mistakes and I’m a perfect example of it.”

Check out the clip here:

"I'm proof positive of why you need to get testing straight."@ChrisCuomo says that according to the new CDC guidelines he's fine, but he doesn't feel well.



"I could go back to work. [But] you do not want me standing next to you, sweating on you and coughing on you right now." pic.twitter.com/P4RjkiyZqs — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 18, 2020

Related...

Story continues

Anderson Cooper Gives Himself A Coronavirus Lockdown Haircut And, Well...

Washington Post Board Points Out 'Glaring Gap' In Donald Trump's Coronavirus Reopening Plan

People Make 'Mad Dash' To Florida Beach That Reopened Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.