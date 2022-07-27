Chris Cuomo Lands New Gig With Little-Watched NewsNation

Daniel Zuchnik

Guess who’s back already.

Less than a year after getting fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo will return to primetime cable news. The former CNN anchor is set to announce he will join NewsNation as a primetime anchor, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The Daily Beast, giving the self-described “free agent” a new platform to “get after it” and handing the fledgling network a big name to potentially boost its floundering ratings.

The news is set to be revealed during Cuomo’s Tuesday evening sit-down with his friend and former ABC News colleague, NewsNation host Dan Abrams. Their chat marks the disgraced former media heavyweight’s first TV appearance since his dismissal from CNN in December.

A potential deal in the works between Cuomo and NewsNation was reported earlier this month by OutKick. Citing anonymous sources, the conservative sports site reported that NewsNation President Michael Corn was leading the effort to bring Cuomo aboard despite the ex-CNN host’s ongoing lawsuit with his former employer.

Corn was appointed to the top job at NewsNation in May 2021. During his tenure as ABC’s Good Morning America, he was accused of sexual assault and fostering a toxic work environment by two former female staffers. The lawsuit was dismissed by a New York judge last month, just over a year after his appointment to NewsNation.

Cuomo, meanwhile, kicked off his media comeback late last month, revealing in an Instagram post in late June that he had traveled to Ukraine to report from the eastern front of the ongoing Russian invasion. “In Ukraine. We can not forget,” he wrote, hashtagging his post “#letsgetafterit.” Several more posts made from the Ukraine border were to follow, but he soon returned stateside.

From the Hamptons, Cuomo then teased a rebranding as a “free agent,” hawking stark black-and-white merch to that effect and posting photos of himself smoking a cigar or flexing his muscles. On July 8, Cuomo took to Instagram to tease: “Something’s coming… Summer ‘22.”

While juggling his ongoing $125 million lawsuit against CNN, Cuomo also sought to become a volunteer position with the East Hampton Fire Department. The Daily Beast reported last week, however, that the exiled anchor’s application was pulled after he was informed of the required time commitment.

From there, Cuomo jumped to unveiling The Chris Cuomo Project, a semiweekly podcast that launched last week. In his first episode, Cuomo attempted to make nice to his former employer—$125 million lawsuit notwithstanding—and insist that he’s now a more “real” and “authentic” Cuomo.

“These words are only my own,” he professed. “They have not been massaged to stay on message; no one is telling me to stay on a story even if I think it’s been running to the ground. Nobody’s going to encourage the stoking of flames that I believe should be smothered. I’m done with that game, and it is a game.”

Cuomo could be viewed as NewsNation’s latest attempt to boost its poor ratings, with the network’s primetime shows often bringing in an average of less than 10,000 viewers in the key advertising demographic of viewers ages 25 to 54. (By comparison, Cuomo’s former employer often brings in mid-six-figures worth of demo viewers during primetime.) Cuomo consistently ranked as CNN’s top star even as he trailed competitors like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

