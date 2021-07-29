Chris Cuomo’s Interview With Anti-Vax Restaurant Owner Flies Off The Rails

CNN’s Chris Cuomo tried to interview California restaurant owner Tony Romanon on Wednesday night about the sign he posted telling diners they need to prove they’re not vaccinated to eat at his establishment. But it got weird in a hurry when Cuomo asked him if the sign was just a stunt.

“You’re a smart guy,” Roman said, adding:

“It’s an IQ test. And like I say to people when they ask me, if they’re so blinded with their rage and their hate I tell them, ‘You know what, if you still don’t understand it, maybe we should put up a sign up that says you’re too stupid to come into the restaurant.’ I mean it’s very simple. Just like you said, I think you figured it out, am I right?”

“I don’t even know what you’re saying right now,” Cuomo said.

When Cuomo asked if Roman and his family were vaccinated, he admitted they weren’t, then tried to turn the interview back on Cuomo, asking him the same. When Cuomo said he and his family were vaccinated, Roman replied: “You’re failing the IQ test.”

And it only got weirder from there, as footage posted online by Raw Story showed:

Roman capped his evening by bragging about the bizarre interview on Fox News:

Have you ever seen someone brag about an interview that was cringe? pic.twitter.com/AMvnva3IZK — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2021

Cerritos Community News reported that Roman rejected coronavirus protections throughout the pandemic and allowed diners to eat inside his restaurant without masks last year, at the height of the pandemic. He’s bragged about fighting the government as well. However, the website also discovered that Roman collected nearly $58,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds from the government.

