Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN

Chris Cuomo has been fired by CNN. The anchor’s tenure at the network has come to an end amidst the company’s ongoing investigation into work that Cuomo did for his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after his sibling faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” reads a statement shared on CNN Communications’ official Twitter. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate,” the statement concludes.

