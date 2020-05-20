Chris Cuomo Predicts How History Will Remember Trump’s Handling Of The Pandemic

CNN’s Chris Cuomo argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s haphazard response to the coronavirus pandemic will be remembered by one critical word — inaction.

“Forget the rest of the noise about what he’s taking or what he’s doing,” Cuomo urged viewers. “History will remember his as the story of inaction. Inaction on masks, testing, tracing.”

Cuomo said Trump sees masks (which he refuses to wear) and methods used to trace and then slow the spread of the contagion as bad “because he just wants to reopen regardless of the risks because he thinks it would be better for him.”

“He does not care what happens to the rest of us, apparently,” he added.

Check out Cuomo’s monologue here:

