Chris Cuomo Predicts How History Will Remember Trump’s Handling Of The Pandemic
CNN’s Chris Cuomo argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s haphazard response to the coronavirus pandemic will be remembered by one critical word — inaction.
“Forget the rest of the noise about what he’s taking or what he’s doing,” Cuomo urged viewers. “History will remember his as the story of inaction. Inaction on masks, testing, tracing.”
Cuomo said Trump sees masks (which he refuses to wear) and methods used to trace and then slow the spread of the contagion as bad “because he just wants to reopen regardless of the risks because he thinks it would be better for him.”
“He does not care what happens to the rest of us, apparently,” he added.
Check out Cuomo’s monologue here:
“President Trump, of course, refuses to wear [a mask] says @chriscuomo. “That’s all you need to know about this President. Forget the rest of the noise about what he’s taking or what he’s doing. History will remember his as the story of inaction.” pic.twitter.com/FwloD1UfTA
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 20, 2020
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
What you need to know about face masks right now
How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Also on HuffPost
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.