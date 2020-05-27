Chris Cuomo Says His COVID-19 After Effects Are Freaking Him Out

Chris Cuomo may have officially recovered from the coronavirus but the after effects are weirding him out, the CNN host said on “Cuomo Prime Time” Tuesday.

“I’m not 100%,” Cuomo told Dr. Sanjay Gupta, per Entertainment Tonight. “There is funky stuff in my bloodwork, that doctors say is what they see in people who have had COVID. So it freaks me out a little bit.”

Cuomo said he would continue to update viewers on his recovery, just as he did while he was sick with the virus that has killed more than 98,000 people in the United States.

“As long as there are other people who have the same kind of funky bloodwork, I’ll just keep taking it one day at a time,” he said. “And, as relevant, I am always telling people about the experience.”

While Cuomo did not specify the findings in ET’s report of the chat, doctors and scientists have been finding other alarming blood developments.

Clots resulting in “strokes, heart attacks and dangerous blockages in the legs and lungs” are being discovered more often in coronavirus patients, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Cuomo quarantined in his basement as he chronicled his fight with COVID-19, which involved high fever and hallucinations. He also had the near-daily counsel of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House’s coronavirus task force. Cuomo’s wife and son got sick as well and recovered.

“People who’ve been through this have strange tales to tell and not a lot of great answers from doctors [in regard] to weird stuff in their bloodwork,” Cuomo said, per ET. “I’m not back to where I was before I had the virus but I can work. I can hang out. I can engage with my family.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.