Chris Cuomo Swabs Brother Andrew Cuomo With Absurd Coronavirus Props

CNN’s Chris Cuomo shared a moment of levity with his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), during their latest on-air interview about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host seized on the swab test that his sibling took (and tested negative for) during his briefing Sunday to bring out some comedy props.

Namely, a series of swabs that increased in size as the chat went on.

“This was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double-barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face,” said the younger brother.

“This is not love,” responded the governor, whose own response to the public health crisis is now under scrutiny. He couldn’t help laughing, however, and took the ribbing (the latest example of the brothers’ on-air banter) in his stride.

Check out the exchange here:

.@ChrisCuomo and his brother NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo share a light a moment over the governor’s televised coronavirus test. pic.twitter.com/ETcnPkTjqV — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 21, 2020

