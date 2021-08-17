Chris Cuomo Addresses His Silence on Brother Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

Chris Cuomo is addressing his decision not to speak about his brother's resignation in the wake of his sexual harassment scandal.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned following a bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded that the governor "sexually harassed multiple women" and, in doing so, "violated federal and state law."

On Monday's episode of CNN's Cuomo Prime Time, Chris said he "can't be objective when it comes to my family."

"So, I never reported on this scandal, and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother," he told his audience.

"I'm not an advisor. I'm a brother. I wasn't in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take," Chris, 51, continued. "And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: 'Own what you did. Tell people what you'll do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived.' And yes, while it was something I never imagined ever having to do, I did urge my brother to resign when the time came."

Chris insisted that he "never misled anyone" by refraining from covering his brother on the show.

"I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage of my family," he added.

In May, Chris apologized on-air after reports revealed he advised his brother on the sexual harassment allegations made against the New York governor. The Washington Post reported that he participated in "a series of conference calls" with his brother, the governor's top aides and strategists, and lawyers about how to politically navigate the allegations.

The report released by the attorney general's office last week offered new details about how Chris advised his brother as the allegations began to surface. According to emails and text messages made public by investigators Tuesday, Chris was among those who developed talking points and strategies for the governor as accusations first began to threaten Andrew, 63, in February.

Emails included in the report show that Chris was copied or mentioned in messages regarding Gov. Cuomo's first denials of the harassment claims.

On Monday, Chris acknowledged his previous apology again, saying he "meant it" when he said he'd stop communicating with his brother's aides.

"It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and be a part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that. As I said, we have rules here at CNN that prevent me from reporting on my brother. They remain in place and will continue to," he said.

Chris concluded that Monday's speech would "be [his] final word on" his brother's scandal.

Back in March, Chris said on his show that he would step back from coverage of his brother, while CNN would continue to report on the allegations. That announcement came amid criticism that the Cuomo brothers' relationship was blurring the lines of journalistic ethics for the network.

Despite Chris' lack of acknowledgment until now during his own CNN show, the channel has continued to cover Gov. Cuomo and the sexual harassment scandal on other programs.