Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Shares Moving Cover of 'Hallelujah' as Christmas Eve 'Throwback'

Toni Cornell

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Toni Cornell

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni is following in her rocker dad's footsteps!

The 17-year-old daughter of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman shared a moving acoustic cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" to Instagram Wednesday.

"Throwback to Xmas Eve❤️✨ Hallelujah revisited," she captioned the video, which featured her singing with her guitar in front of a Christmas tree.

Toni, whom Cornell shared with wife Vicky Cornell, is proving that musical talent runs in the family, as she often posts videos of herself playing and singing.

"Love you so much angel," Vicky commented on the video.

In December, Toni appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to sing a cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U." The song choice was a tribute to Chris, whose own cover of the song was nominated this year for best rock performance at the Grammys.

"Check out my full performance (link in bio) on @fallontonight in honor of my dad to celebrate his two new Grammy nominations! Daddy I am so honored and hope I did you proud," she wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Chris Cornell's Wife and Daughters Pay Tribute to Rocker on Anniversary of His Death: 'I Miss You'

Chris Cornell, who died by suicide in May 2017 at age 52, was also nominated for best rock album for the posthumous covers record No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1.

Toni has previously covered her dad's music, and in January 2021 recorded Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike" to mark its 30th anniversary.

"'Hunger Strike' was released 30 years ago today. It's not only one of the most iconic songs of all time but one of my personal favorites," she wrote. "I recorded it for Music Lives to raise money for covid relief in April 2020 and in tribute to my dad who would have been the first to do everything he could to help."

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Ling's Chat with Chris Cornell's Wife Inspired Her to Explore Benzo Addiction in America

Story continues

"I love you daddy and I'm so proud of what you created, who you are and everything you believed in," she wrote. "This song represents all of that to me ♥️."

The teen has also launched a mental health podcast called Stop the Stigma, which she told PEOPLE in October 2020 was her family's way of raising awareness of the disease that took their father from them (Chris was also dad to daughter Lily, 21, and son Christopher, 16).

RELATED: Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Remembers Late Father with 'Most Iconic' Cover: 'I Love You Daddy'

"My father suffered from a disease that runs in our family, both his parents were alcoholics," she said. "The most important thing we can do is know what it is and share our story, so that my brother and I can understand why it happened and prevent others from suffering the same way."

"My dad should still be here," she added. "No one should have to go through this pain and loss. We can make a change by stopping the stigma and following the science."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.