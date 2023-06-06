Chris Christie Town Hall to Air on CNN With Moderator Anderson Cooper

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Republican presidential candidate tapped to hold a live town hall on CNN, the network announced on Tuesday.

The event, which will be hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will air on 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12 from New York.

Christie, who served as Governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, will take questions from Cooper and a live audience comprised of Republicans from the first four states to vote in the GOP race as well as from voters in New Jersey and New York who say they plan to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

CNN previously held town halls for Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, who are also vying for the 2024 GOP nomination.

