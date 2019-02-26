Chris Christie selected for the Sports Betting Hall of Fame

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will be the first American in the Sports Betting Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Knowing that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was a politician and not an athlete, it’s a little strange to hear that he’s being elected to the Hall of Fame. After all, they don’t have those for politicians yet.

But in April, Christie will be the first American and politician to be elected to the Sports Betting Hall of Fame for his efforts in legalizing sports betting, according to Forbes. Though the state law to allow such betting was not passed until Christie was out of office, his impact on the future of sports betting was a lasting one.

Since the law passed in May 2018, New Jersey, Delaware, Mississippi, West Virginia, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania have all legalized sports betting.

The ceremony will be held April 25 at Manhattan’s Skyroom rooftop bar. The event also coincides with the Sports Betting Community’s “Betting on Sports America” conference, which will be held April 23-25 in New Jersey and New York.

What is the Sports Betting Hall of Fame?

The Hall of Fame was created by SBC (Sports Betting Community), a London based company founded in 2016 that describes itself as a “news, media and events company that works with industry leaders to develop the betting and gaming industry”.

“We want to recognize the people who pushed sports betting forward,” SBC managing director Andrew McCarron told Forbes SportsMoney of the Christie selection.

“The idea behind the Hall of Fame is to reward and recognize the people who really made a difference.”

Other inductees into the hall include ... probably a few names you’ve never heard of, especially considering Christie will be the first American inducted into the hall.

The SBC is due to announce other 2019 inductees later this week.

Christie’s Legacy

Over the eight years that Christie served as New Jersey governor, he dedicated significant time to paving the way to legalize sports betting in America, starting back in 2012 when he first signed a bill that would have legalized sports betting in New Jersey. The law was ultimately overturned, but that didn’t keep Christie from continuing his efforts.

Though Christie was unable to complete the task to legalize sports betting for New Jersey during his tenure, four months after leaving office the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of New Jersey that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act violated the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

This led the way for other states besides Nevada to introduce legal sports betting, with many more expected to follow suit in 2019.





