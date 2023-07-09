Chris Christie Slams Trump’s Claim He’d End Ukraine War in 24 Hours: He’d ‘Bend Down’ and Give Putin ‘Whatever He Wants’ (Video)

Former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie just keeps swinging at Donald Trump. During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Christie slammed the former president as a “snake oil salesman” and firmly rebuked Trump’s recent claim that he could end the war in Ukraine in just 24 hours.

“The only way he could do that is do what he normally does, which is bend down to Vladimir Putin and get him whatever he wants,” Christie said in response to Trump’s claim.

Christie led up to that quip by running down a laundry list of Trump’s unfulfilled 2016 campaign promises, from a familiar refrain about the failure of the border wall to remarking on the trillions of dollars added to the national debt.

Donald Trump is nothing more than a snake oil salesman.



But we’ve seen his carnival act before, we’ve been behind the curtain. It’s all smoke and mirrors.



Don’t fall for it.



Demand the truth instead. pic.twitter.com/8Gedw71pDv — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 9, 2023

“People in the Republican Party, and quite broadly across America, are tired of having political candidates who are snake oil salesmen who just don’t tell them the truth,” Christie said. “Who tell them whatever they think they want to hear at the moment and then don’t fulfill any of those promises.”

“I was there in 2016 when Donald Trump said he was going to repeal and replace Obamacare and failed to do it,” he continued, getting into the specifics, “When he said he was gonna build a big beautiful wall across the entire border of Mexico, and then Mexico was gonna pay for it. We’ve got a quarter of a wall and not one peso from Mexico, when he said he was going to balance the budget in four years and added $6 trillion to the national debt. And now, yesterday in Iowa, telling people that he would solve the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours.”

Christie’s latest slam on the former president comes in the leadup to the 2024 election, where Christie is currently polling with just 2% compared to Trump’s 57% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 19%. However, his June CNN townhall drew 1.35 million viewers, the largest since Donald Trump’s in May and outpacing the viewership for both South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

And that election leadup has seen Christie take swing after swing on the former president he twice supported. Christie has said the 2020 election night was his breaking point with Trump and has recently targeted everything from his wealth to his physique.

You can watch Christie’s latest anti-Trump rant in the video above.

