Chris Christie says he has doubts over Hunter Biden investigation: Either 'a lie' or 'incompetent'

Former New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie in an interview raised questions about Hunter Biden’s plea deal and went after the five-year criminal investigation into him.

“U.S. attorney (David) Weiss has to explain himself, and he has to explain himself in public,” Christie said on “Fox News Sunday,” alleging "this investigation into Hunter Biden in Delaware is either a lie or is incompetent.”

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, agreed to plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion and a pretrial program for a gun offense, which could see a separate gun charge dismissed. The plea deal was the culmination of a five-year criminal investigation – a result Christie said he had serious doubts about.

“There’s no way that it should take five years to get to a two count misdemeanor tax plea and to dismiss the gun charges,” Christie said.

Christie took specific aim at the gun charge, which alleges Hunter Biden owned a gun despite being a drug user, a violation of federal law. Reacting to the possible dismissal of the charge, Christie accused the president and Democrats of hypocrisy.

“Democrats are crying and complaining all the time about wanting more gun laws yet they won’t even enforce the gun laws that exist. Hunter Biden should have been charged under those gun laws,” Christie said.

“So either David Weiss is incompetent, it taking five years to do that, or he’s not telling the truth,” Christie added, also attacking Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Either way, there’s a lot more work to be done on this case.”

Weiss was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Congressional Republicans and 2024 GOP hopefuls have been attacking the Department of Justice over what they claim is a double standard in how the department investigates Joe Biden and Trump. Trump is currently facing federal charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Christie, unlike some of his 2024 opponents, has slammed Trump over the indictment while also criticizing the Justice Department. A former U.S. attorney himself, Christie argued he is the only candidate “who will be able to fix the Department of Justice.”

“No fear, no favor, no partisanship, and that’s the way those decisions need to be made. That’s what I did when I was U.S. attorney and it’s not being done now," Christie said.

